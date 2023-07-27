Two Athens County men arrested for drug crimes

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – Two men from Athens County are being charged with drug crimes.

The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted multiple investigations related to crimes in The Plains, Chauncey, and Millfield, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The investigations led to multiple arrests.

Earl R. McKee, 50, of Glouster, Ohio was arrested on felony warrants for having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Aaron M. Spears, 26, of Millfield, Ohio was arrested on a felony warrant for aggravated possession of drugs.

Both McKee and Spears were transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, and investigators with the Athens County Prosecutors Office and the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority assisted with the investigations and arrests.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.