U.S. Supreme Court permits construction of Mountain Valley Pipeline

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a brief order issued on Thursday, the U.S Supreme Court vacated a stay order on the Mountain Valley Pipeline from a lower court that had halted construction.

Approval for the in-progress natural gas pipeline that runs through Virginia and West Virginia was included in the debt ceiling bill passed by congress earlier this year.

West Virginia Gas and Oil Association Executive Director Charlie Burd said the pipeline is almost finished. “It’s about a 304 mile pipeline,” he said. “It is my understanding from talking to the folks at Equitrans this pipeline is virtually 95% complete. I’ve hear numbers of six miles or less. I haven’t done the math.”

He said the construction of the pipeline brings a lot to the state economically.

“The importance of the Mountain Valley Pipeline really can’t be overstated. Economically, it is about a six and a half billion dollar project, and you can add another probably 1.6 billion annually to the benefits to the counties that it goes through.”

Burd said that’s on top of existing economic benefits brought to the state by the gas industry.

“We create or have about 17,500 direct jobs related to the oil and gas industry in the state, and you can virtually double that number when you add in direct and induced jobs. And that equates to about $1.7 trillion in wages.”

To Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action Board President Eric Engle, these potential benefits don’t make up for threats the construction of the pipeline could pose.

“It could impact drinking water for one thing, and water that families use that are derived from rivers and from groundwater.”

Engle said the threats don’t end there.

“We’re talking about endangered species, like the candy darter fish, that are threatened by the crossing of this pipeline.”

Engle said the economic benefits of the pipeline and the oil and gas industry may not be all they’re cracked up to be either.

“It never works out the way that it’s promised, and I don’t just say that willy nilly. There have been studies done by groups like the Ohio River Valley Institute who have shown that in counties with the most activity from oil and gas and derivative industry, it did not pay off as promised. It just doesn’t happen.”

The extent of the economic benefits of the pipeline and its potential harms remain to be seen.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.