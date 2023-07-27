Vienna Police Department has operated for years with openings

Vienna Police Department
Vienna Police Department(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna Police Department has be dealing with two open positions for years.

Vienna PD Chief Mike Pifer said that the department has operated with about 19 officers for three to four years. The department would be considered full at 21 officers.

Chief Pifer says that having fewer officers limits the community involvement.

“It does take away some what from your proaction. Whether that be community events or any proactive natures with the community; I think that’s where those come out. Like the DARE program, that’s a good example. We haven’t had the DARE program for a number of years. That was a proactive thing that we did for a long, long time. When you have fewer resources, those proactive things are usually the first thing to go,” said Chief Pifer.

Even though they are down two officers, Chief Pifer mentioned that it has had very little impact on response times.

Chief Pifer added that with two openings, the other officers have stepped up to fill any open spots in the schedule.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan R. Workman
Parkersburg man arrested on multiple child sex crime charges
Gary Douglas Winters
Obituary: Winters, Gary Douglas
“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire
“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire
This will be the Speedway's first national midget event
Ohio Valley Speedway hosts first national Midget racing event, local teen driver to compete
Obituary: Hanshaw, Emily Mari

Latest News

Smitty’s Pizza holds fundraiser for Harvest of Hope
Smitty’s Pizza holds fundraiser for Harvest of Hope
Parkersburg P.D. K-9 unit receives “Pizza Pizza Paws” donations
Parkersburg P.D. K-9 unit receives “Pizza Pizza Paws” donations
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
National Night Out returns to Parkersburg on August 1st. The event will start at 3 p.m. at City...
National Night Out 2023 returns to Parkersburg on Tuesday, August 1