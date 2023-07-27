Vienna Police Department has operated for years with openings

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna Police Department has be dealing with two open positions for years.

Vienna PD Chief Mike Pifer said that the department has operated with about 19 officers for three to four years. The department would be considered full at 21 officers.

Chief Pifer says that having fewer officers limits the community involvement.

“It does take away some what from your proaction. Whether that be community events or any proactive natures with the community; I think that’s where those come out. Like the DARE program, that’s a good example. We haven’t had the DARE program for a number of years. That was a proactive thing that we did for a long, long time. When you have fewer resources, those proactive things are usually the first thing to go,” said Chief Pifer.

Even though they are down two officers, Chief Pifer mentioned that it has had very little impact on response times.

Chief Pifer added that with two openings, the other officers have stepped up to fill any open spots in the schedule.

