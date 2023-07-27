Wood and Wirt Counties included in ADA ramp installations

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Ramps compliant with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) are coming to Wood and Wirt Counties.

SQP Construction Group Inc. will work to install ADA curb ramps throughout Vienna, W.Va. The project will cost $736,746.

Kelly Paving Inc. will work on installing ADA curb ramps along WV 14 in Elizabeth and Mineral Wells and at rest areas on I-77. The projects will cost $221,000.

The ADA projects are part of a federally mandated program to improve handicapped access on federally-funded roads.

The WVDOH says they have been coordinating upgrading ADA curb ramps with other construction and paving projects, adding ramps before undertaking other paving or construction projects to better utilize taxpayer money.

