Akron man arrested in Washington County for drug crimes

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Akron, Ohio, is being charged with drug crimes in Washington County.

Joe’veon Penson-Willis, 21, was arrested and charged with one felony count of trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Penson-Willis was arrested Thursday evening, July 27, 2023.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled Penson-Willis over on I-77 for a defective tire and crossing a fog line several times. Pension-Willis was traveling southbound on the interstate.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there was probable cause for a search.

According to law enforcement,1.51 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 5.56 grams of suspected heroin, and 16.22 grams of suspected marijuana were found in a hidden compartment in Penson-Willis’ vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.