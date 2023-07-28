Akron man arrested in Washington County for drug crimes

Joe’veon Penson-Willis
Joe’veon Penson-Willis(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Akron, Ohio, is being charged with drug crimes in Washington County.

Joe’veon Penson-Willis, 21, was arrested and charged with one felony count of trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Penson-Willis was arrested Thursday evening, July 27, 2023.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled Penson-Willis over on I-77 for a defective tire and crossing a fog line several times. Pension-Willis was traveling southbound on the interstate.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there was probable cause for a search.

According to law enforcement,1.51 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 5.56 grams of suspected heroin, and 16.22 grams of suspected marijuana were found in a hidden compartment in Penson-Willis’ vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted for fatal crash from Decemeber
Obituary: Robinson, David Wilson
Obituary: Adkins, Buster Marvin
Marilyn Lea Bunner
Obituary: Marilyn Lea Bunner
Obituary: Ford, Linda Leilani

Latest News

The MOV Health Dept will have dental exams on Friday, August 4, 2023
Back-to-school dental exams at the MOV Health Dept.
Kayla Pullins (left) and Ryan Nelson (right).
Two arrested on drug charges in joint investigation in Meigs
Ramps compliant with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) are coming to Wood and Wirt...
Wood and Wirt Counties included in ADA ramp installations
Alderson Broaddus is a private Baptist University in Philippi, W.Va.
Gov. Justice urges HEPC to delay Alderson Broaddus emergency meeting