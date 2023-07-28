Artist returns for the third summer of floodwall mural progress

Progress on the floodwall mural continues.
Progress on the floodwall mural continues.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg native Christopher Santer is back for his third summer working on the floodwall mural at Point Park.

This summer’s focus is the panels that showcase scenes from Parkersburg’s history. For instance, there will be one of the 1913 flood and another will be of Market Street in the early 70s during the soap box derby.

There will be ten panels in total. Santer hopes five will be complete by the end of the summer.

Three other artists are contributing as well.

“People have been incredibly supportive about it…people driving by or stopping to talk to me. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Santer said.

He estimates there will be about two summers left of work.

When the mural is finished, it will span about 800 feet.

