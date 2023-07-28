The Castle will hold an Archaeology Field School

The Castle Archaeology
By Sarah Coleman
Jul. 28, 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle is getting ready for their Archaeology field school.

They recently held an Archaeology Camp for kids but this one will be for adults.

The Archaeology Field School will start Monday for high school students and adults that already registered. Participants will learn about Archaeology through hands on activities.

The Castle Education Director Kyle Yoho sees this a way to learn about the history of Marietta.

“The castle is located on a site of a pottery manufacturer that was here as early as 1808. The items that they are finding have been in the ground since around that time period,” said Yoho.

If you were not able to sign up for the field school this year but are interested you can email them at education@mariettacastle.org to sign up for next years school.

