Family Fun Day coming to General Hartinger Park

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) – A free family event is coming to Middleport, Ohio.

Family Fun Day will be held in General Hartinger Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The free event will start at 12 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Family Fun Day is being sponsored by Upper Room Ministries.

Organizers of the event say there will be free food, drinks, prizes, inflatables, activities, and back-to-school supplies.

Many businesses in the community contributed to make the event possible including Superior Auto Body, The Vaughan Agency, Amy Jackson Realtor, Home National Bank, Racine Hardware, Valley Lumber Do It Best, Autozone, McDonald’s, Powell’s Food Fair, Weaving Stitches, Blueview Outdoors, Smoke’m If You Got’em BBQ, Fox’s on the River, Sno Biz Mason, WV, 1st Class Inflatables Albany, OH, and Foggy River Candle.

For more information, go to the Upper Room Ministries Facebook page. For those wanting to attend the event, organizers ask that you indicate “going” on the Facebook event so they can plan for the number of people attending.

