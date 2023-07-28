Jackson County fair continues to bring family-friendly fun to the area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week the Jackson County fair returned to the local fairgrounds. This weekend they will wrap up the almost week long fair with fireworks around 10 p.m. this Saturday.

One thing the fair board embraces is their family-friendly environment that people travel to the fair for. They seemed to accomplish that environment with many activities and food options such as fair food, carnival rides, ATV/UTV racing, animal shows and many other attractions.

One of the fair’s main attractions is the livestock show that took place Friday afternoon. Pigs, cows, and goats were the livestock being sold this afternoon at the fairgrounds.

Fair Secretary, Tammy Harpold, believes that people of all generations who come to the fair provide a different aspect.

“We have entertainment on both ends. The older people bring such wisdom to the table that a lot of the older people have raised their own livestock or their own animals so they bring so much wisdom with them when they come. The younger folks seem to like the carnival and the pull track side but we try to keep a balance on both sides,” Harpold said.

The fair will continue to run tomorrow starting at 7:30 and ending with fireworks around 10-11 p.m. which will bring the fair to an end for the season.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.