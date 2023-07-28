Louis Thomas Subaru donated to WVU Medicine CCMC to help cancer patients

Subaru Loves to Care donation
Subaru Loves to Care donation(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Louis Thomas Subaru partnered with WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center to help cancer patients for the fourth year in a row.

Each June, people that visit Louis Thomas Subaru can write letters to cancer patients as part of Subaru’s Love to Care Program.

Through the program, the letters, and blankets and art kits from Subaru get donated to Camden Clark’s cancer patients.

For President of Louis Thomas Subaru Lou Thomas, and Jeff Ryckman, an Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at CCMC, it is one way to help the cancer patients.

“These people know that somebody out there cares. Everybody’s lives have been touched by cancer one way or the other, and I think there is comfort in people just knowing somebody is thinking of them,” said Thomas.

“No patients with cancer choose to walk through the doors here at Camden Clark, so I am just glad that there is an additional layer of support that we can provide for them because of Subaru,” said Ryckman.

The cancer patients will receive the blankets, and any kids that are there will receive a kit; whether they are receiving treatment or with a family member.

