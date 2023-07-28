Marietta continues hydrant flushing

(WGEM)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The City of Marietta Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants soon.

The hydrants will be flushed beginning on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The hydrants will be flushed in the highlighted area below:

Map of Marietta Hydrant Flushing
Map of Marietta Hydrant Flushing(City of Marietta)

The City of Marietta says water customers are advised to watch for discolored water while using water for food preparation, laundry, or other water sensitive processes.

If problems persist, call the Water Treatment Plant at 740-374-6864 for further assistance.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

