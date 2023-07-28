PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Sparky! WTAP’s Pet of the week!

He comes to us from the Ohio Valley Humane Society.

He’s a 14 year old Labrador Retriever/American Pit Bull Terrier mix.

OVHS tells us that he would be best in a home with no other animals.

He is also great with families, but it is recommend that he is around older children due to his size and strength.

He is a very active dog, but also loves to relax after running around a lot!

You can go to hsov.org to fill out an application, or go to the shelter for a meet and greet.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.