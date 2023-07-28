Memorial Health System launches nursing grant program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Workforce issues are plaguing the healthcare industry across the nation. On Thursday, Marietta Memorial took a step to get more nurses working in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

A $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is letting Memorial Health launch a Student Nursing Investment Grant program with West Virginia University at Parkersburg and Washington State Community College.

Memorial Health is providing certain nursing students a $6,000 stipend per semester that they can use to pay tuition or cover living expenses.

On Thursday, the first ten students to benefit from the program were recognized in a signing ceremony at Marietta Memorial.

Memorial Health Nurse Recruiter Michaela Woomer says she’s eager to see where the students go. “They’re just such driven, determined students who really want to be very good nurses and I’m so excited to get them as part of our organization, but also to be able to utilize this grant money that we have been given and give back to our community, give back to the students to be able to afford school and afford life to get through school,” Woomer said.

The students also get an $18,000 sign-on bonus with a three-year commitment to work for Memorial Health after graduation.

There are more slots available for students to benefit from the program. People interested in applying can do so on Marietta Memorial’s website

