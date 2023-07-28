Mon Power shares how to stay cool and save money in the heat

Light Switch
Light Switch(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As temperatures continue to rise Mon Power has tips to keep your energy bill down.

Mon Power spokesperson Hannah Catlett said that raising the temperature inside your home can keep your cost down.

Closing blinds to keep the sunlight out is another tip from Catlett.

Fans spinning a certain direction and closing certain vents can also help, according to Cutlett.

“You want to make sure that a fan is going counter-clockwise for example so it pushes the cool air down, and effectively cools you off. You can also shut the vents in rooms that you aren’t using that way your HVAC system cools the rooms that you are in, just a little bit more efficiently,” said Cutlett.

If night time temperatures are cool enough, Cutlett suggested turning off your system and opening windows.

More tips can be found on First Energy’s website.

