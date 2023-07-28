M.O.V. Health Department will offer back-to-school dental exams

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we get closer to August, we get closer to the start of the school year.

Before parents can send their students back to the classroom, there are a few things to remember.

Vaccines and dental exams are needed for some students. The state requires dental exams for children entering pre-k, kindergarten, 2nd grade, 7th grade, and 12th grade, according to Helen Watkins. Watkins is a dental assistant with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

Dental screenings will be done on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the MOV Health Department to help kids who aren’t able to get into a dentist.

These will be done at the Parkersburg office, located at 211 Sixth St. An appointment must be scheduled in advance.

Terri Harton, a dental hygienist, explained that Dr. Wilson will do a quick exam on each kid. This typically takes about 5-10 minutes. Harton said Dr. Wilson will look for decay and try to get them into a dentist, if it’s needed.

If you need help and would like to schedule an appointment for Friday August 4, 2023 at the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, you can call the office at 304-485-7374.

Watkins and Harton also take the mobile unit to 21 schools in Wood County. If you would need a hygiene appointment, you can call your school nurse.

