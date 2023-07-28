M.O.V. Health Department will offer back-to-school dental exams

The MOV Health Dept will have dental exams on Friday, August 4, 2023
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we get closer to August, we get closer to the start of the school year.

Before parents can send their students back to the classroom, there are a few things to remember.

Vaccines and dental exams are needed for some students. The state requires dental exams for children entering pre-k, kindergarten, 2nd grade, 7th grade, and 12th grade, according to Helen Watkins. Watkins is a dental assistant with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

Dental screenings will be done on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the MOV Health Department to help kids who aren’t able to get into a dentist.

These will be done at the Parkersburg office, located at 211 Sixth St. An appointment must be scheduled in advance.

Terri Harton, a dental hygienist, explained that Dr. Wilson will do a quick exam on each kid. This typically takes about 5-10 minutes. Harton said Dr. Wilson will look for decay and try to get them into a dentist, if it’s needed.

If you need help and would like to schedule an appointment for Friday August 4, 2023 at the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, you can call the office at 304-485-7374.

Watkins and Harton also take the mobile unit to 21 schools in Wood County. If you would need a hygiene appointment, you can call your school nurse.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted for fatal crash from Decemeber
Obituary: Robinson, David Wilson
Jonathan R. Workman
Parkersburg man arrested on multiple child sex crime charges
Obituary: Adkins, Buster Marvin
Marilyn Lea Bunner
Obituary: Marilyn Lea Bunner

Latest News

The MOV Health Dept will have dental exams on Friday, August 4, 2023
Back-to-school dental exams at the MOV Health Dept.
This week focuses on flexibility, glutes, and hamstrings
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on flexibility, glutes, and hamstrings
This week focuses on three things!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on flexibility and more!
This week focuses on movements you can do in a chair while at work or home.
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on easy steps to do while working!