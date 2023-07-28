MOV severe thunderstorm causes quick damage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Parts of the Mid-Ohio Valley are under a severe thunderstorm watch and warning.

The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. and the watch is in effect until 8:30 p.m.

The storm caused power outages in homes and traffic lights.

There have also been reports of fallen trees, some on houses.

According to the AEP Ohio website, more than 300 people in Belpre and nearly 400 people in Little Hocking are currently without power. Power is estimated to be restored by 6:30 p.m., according to AEP.

In West Virginia, Mon Power is reporting up to 3,000 customers in the Parkersburg area may be without power. The current restoration time is estimated at 6 p.m. Additionally up to 1,500 customers in the Williamstown area may be without power, according to Mon Power. Restoration time is estimated to be at 6:30 p.m.

A traffic light is out at the intersection of Farson Street and Route 7 in Belpre, drivers should use caution.

Crews are already beginning to work on downed lines and clearing downed trees and debris.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

