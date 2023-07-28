Obituary: Kibbe, Curtis Wayne

Curtis Wayne Kibbe, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, died July 26, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 20, 1958 at Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Jimmie Dewayne and Anna Louis Hill Kibbe. Curtis had worked as a boilermaker.

He is survived by one son, Chris (Monica) Kibbe of Morgantown; brothers, Charley (Jackie) Kibbe of New York, Bill (Cindy) Kibbe of Tennessee, and Paul (Pat) Kibbe of Parkersburg; sisters, Michelle Kibbe of Charleston and Rosa Pierce of Uniontown, PA; three grandchildren, Trentin Thompson, Ryelan Thompson-Kibbe and Keegen Thompson-Kibbe all of Morgantown; and special friends, Fay Lowery and Sam.

Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville assisted the family with cremation services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

