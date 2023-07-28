Obituary: Marshall, Robert “Mike” Michael

Robert “Mike” Michael Marshall 71, of Belpre, passed away 7/21/23, at the VA medical center in Pittsburgh.

He was born 2/3/1952 and was the son of the late Alma Hatfield & Robert. E Marshall.

Mike was a 1970 Graduate of Parkersburg High school. He was a Proud Air Force Veteran and also a member of the Army National Guard. He was Fire chief at Eastwood Volunteer Fire Dept in the 80′s.

He retired from shell chemical/ Kraton Polymers.

Mike was known for his love of muscle cars & Hot rods. He loved the lord, and had a gift for building fire arms. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren fish in their pond.

Mike is survived by his Wife of 45 years Darlene,& two children. Ryan Marshall of Haines city, FL & Renee Paynter (Jeff) of Belpre, OH Sister Brenda Marshall of Parkersburg & Also his 6 Grandchildren. Reese Paynter, Riley Paynter, Mason Marshall, Emery Paynter, Hudson Marshall & Nash Paynter.

He was preceded in Death by his Mother, Alma Hatfield Father, Robert Marshall & two sisters Terri Gard and Cindy Bradshaw.

Visitation will be Monday July 31st, 2023, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre from 2-4 & 6-8pm. Private family burial will be at Grafton National Cemetery Tuesday August 1st.

The Family would like to extend their Thanks to the staff at Pittsburgh VA Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.