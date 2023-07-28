Obituary: Wagner, Marilyn A.

Marilyn A. Wagner, 85, of Marietta passed away at 10:34 pm, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

She was born June 24, 1938 in Marietta a daughter of Roy Lewis and Mary Catherine Liston Spindler. Marilyn had been employed by Fenton Art Glass and was a member of Wagner Union Church.

She married Floyd Duff who preceded her in death. She is survived by 2 sons, Ronald (Karen) Duff of Belding, MI and Craig (Angela) Duff of Marietta, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She later married Patrick Wagner who survives with several step children, including Iesa (Doug) McVay and Jeremy Wagner of Marietta, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren; and her sister Charlene Anderson of Fleming.

In addition to her parents and husband Floyd, she was preceded in death by her son Floyd Randall Duff and sister, Wanita Hutchinson and a step child.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday (July 31) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Lynch Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Monday before the service from noon until 3:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.