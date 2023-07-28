Obituary: Wiggins-Marple, Marci Rachelle

Marci Rachelle Wiggins-Marple 54, of Marietta surrounded by her family and friends, peacefully departed this earth on July 24th following a courageous battle with cancer. Marci was born on December 4th, 1968 to the late Phillip Wiggins and Carolyn Wiggins-Magers.

She is survived by her husband Christopher Marple, loving daughter Brittany (Darrel) Lincoln, precious grandchildren Emmalyn and DJ Lincoln, Stepfather Harry Magers, sister Jessica (Leon) Magers-Martin, and Aunt Cathy (Harley) Brown, very special friend Robert Buck, and countless close friends and family.

Marci was a lifelong resident of Marietta, graduating from MHS in 1987. A successful business owner which was bolstered by her creative artistic ability. Marci had many “loves” in her life, gambling, writing, being a local Karaoke queen, but most of all, she adored her family and friends. Marci will be greatly missed by a multitude of people. In keeping with Marci’s wishes there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

