Obituary: Wiggins-Marple, Marci Rachelle

Marci Rachelle Wiggins-Marple
Marci Rachelle Wiggins-Marple(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marci Rachelle Wiggins-Marple 54, of Marietta surrounded by her family and friends, peacefully departed this earth on July 24th following a courageous battle with cancer. Marci was born on December 4th, 1968 to the late Phillip Wiggins and Carolyn Wiggins-Magers.

She is survived by her husband Christopher Marple, loving daughter Brittany (Darrel) Lincoln, precious grandchildren Emmalyn and DJ Lincoln, Stepfather Harry Magers, sister Jessica (Leon) Magers-Martin, and Aunt Cathy (Harley) Brown, very special friend Robert Buck, and countless close friends and family.

Marci was a lifelong resident of Marietta, graduating from MHS in 1987. A successful business owner which was bolstered by her creative artistic ability. Marci had many “loves” in her life, gambling, writing, being a local Karaoke queen, but most of all, she adored her family and friends. Marci will be greatly missed by a multitude of people. In keeping with Marci’s wishes there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted for fatal crash from Decemeber
Obituary: Robinson, David Wilson
Obituary: Adkins, Buster Marvin
Marilyn Lea Bunner
Obituary: Marilyn Lea Bunner
Obituary: Ford, Linda Leilani

Latest News

Marilyn A. Wagner
Obituary: Wagner, Marilyn A.
Obituary: Kibbe, Curtis Wayne
Robert “Mike” Michael Marshall
Obituary: Marshall, Robert “Mike” Michael
Obituary: Robinson, David Wilson