Ohio lifter continues to win championship after championship

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In three and a half short years Ohio competition weightlifter has already won three world championships.

Her most recent world championship being this month at the WPA World Championships in Blue Springs, MO.

The last time I talked to Ullman she was just a couple of years into her weightlifting career and was on her way to accomplishing so much.

“At the XPC world championship in Columbus, Ohio and I ended up winning the women’s amateur powerlifting competition for XPC at that meet and then the following September I competed in the WPA championship that was held in Connecticut and won the world title there so that was my second world championship title,” Ullman said.

All of these accomplishments have come so quick and along the way Ullman has learned a little about herself and her body.

“Well, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind from the very beginning. Going from one meet to another meet to another meet and what I’ve learned along the way is I really had to is being more selective about the competitions I was going in to because of the heavier weights, the wear and tear it takes on your body, the time it takes to train for a really elite event such as those,” said Ullman.

A sense of perspective has been brought on for Ullman as she has been navigating the mass amounts of success in her three and a half year career.

“But also knowing that I’m a master’s lifter, I’m 52 years old and beating people half my age so that in itself says something so you’re never too old to learn something new and never too old to compete and compete at a high level. It takes a lot of practice, training and determination to get to that level,” Ullman said.

She hopes to continue lifting and traveling the world to break world records while she can.

