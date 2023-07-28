Ohio and WV to Hold Sales Tax Holiday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As students prepare to go back-to-school, their parents are thinking about buying school supplies and other needed items.

Both Ohio and West Virginia have Sales Tax Holidays where sales tax is not collected on certain items.

Ohio’s tax holiday is set for August 4 at midnight to August 6 at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, the following items in Ohio are exempt from sales and use tax: an item of clothing priced at $75 or less; an item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and an item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

In West Virginia the Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday, August 5, 2022, and will continue through Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

According to a statement from Governor Justice’s Office, the average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase and up to 7% if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax. During the holiday, the following items are exempt from Sales and Use tax: certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less; certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less; certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less; certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less; certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less

Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday in Ohio and West Virginia.

