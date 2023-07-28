One half of the RVK podcast, Jeremy Phoenix, discusses WVU Football and Basketball

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jeremy Phoenix who is one half of the Raspy Voice Kids Podcast joined our Andrew Noll earlier this week to sit down and discuss what to expect from the WVU football team with fall practice starting on Monday.

They also discussed the WVU men’s basketball roster and things they can improve on as they inch closer to the beginning of their season as well.

This interview was recorded before the news of the University of Colorado joining the Big 12 conference, which is why it was not discussed during the course of this interview.

A transcription of the interview has been posted below for anyone who would like to read along.

Transcription of interview:

We are coming up on the last weekend before the start of West Virginia’s fall football practice. The raspy voice kids Jeremy Phoenix 1/2 of it is joining me here now to to talk about what we should expect from the Mountaineers preparing during the new season. Good evening, Jeremy, and thank you so much for joining me. It’s been a pleasure to always get you in here. It’s been a while.

So a little bit.

I’m happy to have. You back with me?

I’m glad to be here, man.

So we’re getting close to August here, which means football is right around the corner.

You smell it? You can smell it.

I’ve we’ve been talking about it in The Newsroom a lot, so I know I’m ready for Mountaineer football. To be back. So I have to ask you, how do you feel about West Virginia heading into the last weekend before fall practice starts? Well, nothing.

Played everything. It’s the same way, everybody. Feels every year. You start getting excited. You know why? Because there’s nothing else on TV. If you like soccer, hey women’s World Cup, go do it Messi playing with with Miami. OK, great if. You get that kind. Of stuff we’re feeling for football, we cannot wait. We had the Big 12 media days, we had, Neal Brown. You know, coming out as new, but it always does talking positive, talking about how he doesn’t think we’re going to finish last giving us the reasons why he doesn’t think we’re going to finish last. He talked about all Americans on the I mean the All Conference. players right on. The offensive line he. Said and all three levels of the defense. There’s an all-conference type of player. So, he pointed out some good thing. We’re ready for it to break. We’re ready for it to start done with talking. Let’s let’s start hitting pads.

So now I want to turn to the team specifically, you mentioned a lot of those players. What do you think are the strengths of the Mountaineers team heading into the season?

Has to be the offensive line. I think. Anybody who who’s seen what’s coming out offensive line. We had three teams, all big, three players, all Big 12 preseason, Nestor Frazier Milum.

Right.

These are big time offensive lineman. Everybody know, get knows, games are won and lost in the trenches. To have that kind of line and then to have CJ Donaldson, that running back who’s been a stud and Justin Johnson and Jalen Anderson, we have a bunch of backs. We have a quarterback who, whether it’s Nico or Garrett Greene, looks like. It’s going to be Garrett Greene. We’ll have a mobile quarterback with a great offense line. You can win ball games that.

Way absolutely. Now we talked about the strengths here maybe going into this season. Where do you think they need the most help heading into the? Season as well.

On paper. You you got to. Look either to the secondary. Now I know Neal Brown referenced like getting some veteran guys in the transfer portal. We got the guy from, I believe, Kent State, who started, you know, multiple games, you know, in I don’t know, 12-14 games. The guy from Georgia Southern came up, I believe his last name is Wilson. He started 30 games. So you have some guys coming in from the transfer portal. Let’s see how they fit. Let’s see how they work. Neil Brown did say he said this defensive unit is going to be one of the most improved, not only in the conference, but. Maybe even the country. So we’ll see about that. I personally am also worried about the receiver position. If I ask most Mountaineer fans right now name a receiver for West Virginia. I wouldn’t be. Able to name one.

A lot of that’s what I’m saying. So there are some players that are there but they’re unproven. Let’s see if some of these fresh freshmen. Let’s see, Gallagher, you know. The hype freshman who’s coming in wearing #2. Let’s see if he’s really that good, but until they start putting on the pads, we won’t know.

Absolutely, Jeremy. Now I do want to. Ask too where? Do you think the? Team will surprise us the most. Is it the record? Is it somewhere maybe like you just said you’re scared for the wide receivers, but maybe the wide receiver room surprises us somewhere else on the team.

I could always say I’m. Hoping I’m hoping despite near Brown saying the defensive unit is going to be that much better and usually the product they put on the field is pretty good. I need to see it. I need to see that defense actually be able to get off the field on 3rd downs.

Right.

I had to see them whole teams under 30 points, so we actually have a chance to win the ball. That’s the biggest thing I’m looking for. Can our defense specifically, can our secondary hold up because last year? Was a atrocious.

So now what will you need to see in these next couple of weeks of practice? Coming up that. Will maybe get you a little more motivated, a little more optimistic about the Mountaineers this year.

Problem with practice or like inner squad. Your images is your plan your best. Wish your best. So if one’s dominating is one really being that dominating that good, or is the other unit just? That we’ll see, but in the next. Few weeks you have. To have that cohesive link between that secondary, same thing that goes with the quarterback, receiver, new quarterback, new receivers. You got to get on the same page. You got to get the timing down. Those are the type of things because the running. Game is going. To be OK, I believe that linebacker’s, defensive line are going to know what they’re doing. It’s the secondary and the receivers, though. That’s the biggest thing I’m looking for within the next few weeks to get that cohesion.

And chemistry cohesion, that’s always one of the biggest parts of success on the football field. But I do want to take us to somewhere where cohesion and chemistry is also needed, which is the basketball courts and obviously this roster. Now, after the Bob Huggins news and him resigning, not resigning, not sure what’s going on there still but. This roster, you know, has changed now a little bit. So what are you expecting out of the team where it stands now? They did just add a couple more people with Jeremiah Bembry, Quinn Slazinski, you know, and some other names. Jose Perez coming back.

Those are big when you get Jose Perez, then you have Kerr Kriisa already. That take care that takes care of the. Guard spot, Randy coming in. The big thing about him is he’s 66. He’s lengthy. So on defense he can be a force. He can guard something different. You know what I mean? You got your solid pieces. You got Edwards hurt that we lost Trey Mitchell. But the man I forgot his name. The, the the transfer.

Raequan Battle, Montana State.

Battle watch out for battle. I’m telling you now battle is a real 1 battle. You are going to love Battle the way he attacks rims with Battle and Edwards. I felt good. Now you had to start collecting pieces to put together with the team. Jose Perez coming back. The guy from my owner. How do you pronounce? His name and Lindsey.

Oh, is it? Those is Slazinski. I think it is.

He’s once again. He’s a big man, so we lose waggy, we lose accountable. So bringing him in to back up Edwards to come off the bench. That’s the kind of size that we need. Now you’re looking for the little people or little places for people to role players right to fill into the role. Players and it seems like we actually have. Yeah, we may be able to make a run at this national trade ship. Maybe not, but I think we have a chance to be a good team, a really good team.

I definitely see a good team coming down in the path in the future as well, but I do want to ask one final question before I let you go with this team. They have two more scholarships left for the roster this year after obviously some people you mentioned, Tre Mitchell, Mohammed Wague, James Okonkwo. Yeah, all leaving. What would you like to see them do with those scholarships to maybe fill out this roster? Like you mentioned, role players maybe going after someone, specifically a name that’s out there.

But I don’t know about specifically, but here’s the thing. You can never go wrong with a pure shooter, a pure shooter, somebody you could stick in the corner, and they can’t leave them open. Therefore, the defense has to acknowledge and honor him.

Right.

So you get a pure shooter or I want one of those tweeners one of those 6-7 guys who can move because we have the guards. Seems like we have most of the big man, another big man. Another seven. I mean, I know we don’t get 7 footers. If we got another big man to go in that rotation, it’d be. Nice too, but one of those. Cleaners play a little bit smaller play. A little bit. Bigger 6 foot seven. Athletic I’d like. To see that.

Well, Jeremy, thank you so much for joining me here on set. It’s always a pleasure. And what is the best way for people to listen to? The raspy voice kids.

Is just get at us, it’s the easy. Thing to do. Go to Google, put raspy voice, kids in all kinds of things will pop up. But we’re on Twitter. Excuse me, we’re on. X Well, Instagram, we’re on Facebook. Yes, they changed their name to Twitter.

I know.

That’s a whole segment in itself. That that might be that.

Might be our pop culture segment. Next time you get with you and Brandon in the building, we could sit down and talk about that.

Oh, man. Ohh man, but yeah you can check us out. Any of those places.

And this will be posted on our Facebook also on our website. We’ll have an article talking a little bit about what Jeremy and I sat down and talked about here. But Jeremy, thank you again so much. It’s always a pleasure. Absolutely. When we come back mid Ohio Valley, Phyllis Smith joins us with a look at what’s coming up on WTAP News at. Six, don’t go anywhere.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.