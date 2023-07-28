Peoples Bank Foundation donates to The Arc of the MOV

From left to right, the picture shows Patrick Reed of Peoples Bank, Dustin Brown of Peoples...
From left to right, the picture shows Patrick Reed of Peoples Bank, Dustin Brown of Peoples Bank, Doug Hess, Chief Operating Manager of The Arc of the Mid Ohio Valley, Michelle Curtis, Executive Director of The Arc of the Mid Ohio Valley, Marci Davis of Peoples Bank, and Emily Martin of Peoples Bank.(Peoples Bank Foundation)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Peoples Bank Foundation recently donated to The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley works to ensure a satisfying and productive life for citizens with intellectual, cognitive, and developmental disabilities.

Peoples Bank donated $3,276 to The Arc on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The Peoples Bank Foundation has delivered nearly $7 million in grants since its inception.

