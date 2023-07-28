Peoples Bank Foundation donates to The Arc of the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Peoples Bank Foundation recently donated to The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley works to ensure a satisfying and productive life for citizens with intellectual, cognitive, and developmental disabilities.

Peoples Bank donated $3,276 to The Arc on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The Peoples Bank Foundation has delivered nearly $7 million in grants since its inception.

