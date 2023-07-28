Set-up took place Friday for Harmar Days Festival

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Set up was underway for the annual Harmar Days Festival Friday afternoon.

Events started Friday evening and will run through Sunday.

There will be something for everyone from live music, and arts and crafts, to local food vendors and a kids zone.

Harmar Days Festival Chairperson Allie Schultheis sees the festival as part of a tradition in the Village.

“Harmar days is a long standing tradition here in the heart of Harmar Village. It originally started as a way to keep the lights on for the bridge and now it’s transformed into this beautiful three day event,” said Schultheis.

Friday night the events ran from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday goes from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5:30 p.m.

A car show will start the festivities on Saturday. Live art demonstrations will also take place during the weekend.

