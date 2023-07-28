Set-up took place Friday for Harmar Days Festival

Harmar Days Festival set-up
Harmar Days Festival set-up(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Set up was underway for the annual Harmar Days Festival Friday afternoon.

Events started Friday evening and will run through Sunday.

There will be something for everyone from live music, and arts and crafts, to local food vendors and a kids zone.

Harmar Days Festival Chairperson Allie Schultheis sees the festival as part of a tradition in the Village.

“Harmar days is a long standing tradition here in the heart of Harmar Village. It originally started as a way to keep the lights on for the bridge and now it’s transformed into this beautiful three day event,” said Schultheis.

Friday night the events ran from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday goes from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5:30 p.m.

A car show will start the festivities on Saturday. Live art demonstrations will also take place during the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe’veon Penson-Willis
Akron man arrested in Washington County for drug crimes
Obituary: Robinson, David Wilson
Man indicted for fatal crash from Decemeber
Obituary: Adkins, Buster Marvin
Obituary: Ford, Linda Leilani

Latest News

Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department
A Wood Co. Delegate is helping Volunteer Fire Departments receive funding
The Castle Archaeology
The Castle will hold an Archaeology Field School
With fall football practices beginning Monday for WVU, Jeremy Phoenix from the RVK Podcast...
One half of the RVK podcast, Jeremy Phoenix, discusses WVU Football and Basketball
One half of the Raspy Voice Kids Podcast, Jeremy Phoenix, discusses WVU football and basketball