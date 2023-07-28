Single vehicle crash results in fatality in Athens County

Two dead after early morning crash
Two dead after early morning crash(Two dead after early morning crash)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County on Friday morning.

According to the Athens Ohio State Highway Patrol Post, the single vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. on July 28 on New England Road south of Sand Rock Road in Bern Township.

Aaron Michael Hill, 40, of Columbus, Ohio was driving northeast in a 2007 Toyota Corolla when he failed to negotiate a curve. Hill slid off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle was overturned and came to rest on its top.

According to OSHP, he was not wearing a seat belt. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers are reminding motorists to always wear their seat belts when operating a vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe’veon Penson-Willis
Akron man arrested in Washington County for drug crimes
Obituary: Robinson, David Wilson
Man indicted for fatal crash from Decemeber
Obituary: Adkins, Buster Marvin
Obituary: Ford, Linda Leilani

Latest News

From left to right, the picture shows Patrick Reed of Peoples Bank, Dustin Brown of Peoples...
Peoples Bank Foundation donates to The Arc of the MOV
Wood County Solid Waste Authority to host Point Park cleanup
Marietta continues hydrant flushing
Family Fun Day coming to General Hartinger Park