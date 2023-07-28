Single vehicle crash results in fatality in Athens County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County on Friday morning.

According to the Athens Ohio State Highway Patrol Post, the single vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. on July 28 on New England Road south of Sand Rock Road in Bern Township.

Aaron Michael Hill, 40, of Columbus, Ohio was driving northeast in a 2007 Toyota Corolla when he failed to negotiate a curve. Hill slid off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle was overturned and came to rest on its top.

According to OSHP, he was not wearing a seat belt. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers are reminding motorists to always wear their seat belts when operating a vehicle.

