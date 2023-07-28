Two arrested on drug charges in joint investigation in Meigs

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Two people are in jail on drug charges following a joint investigation by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force.

Taken into custody were Kayla Pullins, 40, of Portland and Ryan Nelson, 44, of Long Bottom. Pullins is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and trafficking drugs. Nelson is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, trafficking in drugs and theft.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at a Lovett Road residence in Portland. Agents searched the property locating suspected multiple bags of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, money, digital scales, baggies, and other paraphernalia items related to drug trafficking. Property previously reported stolen from a nearby residence earlier in the day was also recovered.

“Meigs County residents are fed up with drug traffickers poisoning their community. The Sheriff’s Office is receiving tips and information every day about drug trafficking occurring from one end of the county to the other. We take this information very seriously and we are investigating every tip we receive, which is leading to an increased amount of drug investigations,” stated Sheriff Fitch. “I can promise you if you continue to deal drugs in Meigs County, it may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, but we will be coming to visit you soon. I would like to sincerely thank the citizens of Meigs County for your continued tips and if you have any information related to drug trafficking, please contact our tip line at (740) 992-4682, you can remain anonymous.”

The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport, McConnelsville, Nelsonville, and Glouster Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.