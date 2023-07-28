A Wood Co. Delegate is helping Volunteer Fire Departments receive funding

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - District 13 delegate helps local volunteer fire departments receive funding.

Blennerhassett Volunteer firefighter Joe Ferguson saw a need in his department, and reached out to his local delegate.

He reached out to District 13 Delegate Scot Heckert to see if he would be able to help, According to Ferguson.

Delegate Heckert helped the department get the funding he needed through grants from the state.

“We got the ball rolling, we got all the information, paper work/what we needed. He jumped right on it. Like Garry said, it’s a breathe of fresh air that we have somebody in our area that really cares,” said Ferguson.

According to Ferguson and Washington Bottom’s Chief Garry Freed Heckert checks in with them regularly.

