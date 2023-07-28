Wood County Solid Waste Authority to host Point Park cleanup

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Volunteers will be gathering at Point Park in August to clean up litter in the area.

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) is partnering with the Wood County Solid Waste Authority to facilitate the litter cleanup event.

The cleanup will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023, according to ORSANCO.

The commission is expecting around 175 volunteers to show up to the event.

The public is welcome to attend the event.

Each volunteer will receive trash bags, gloves, and a free event t-shirt. Volunteers should come prepared to get dirty and wear closed-toe shoes or boots.

The event has a rain date of Sept. 2, 2023.

Contact the event director Sarah Robinson at 304-424-1873 with questions.

