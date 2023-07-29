Harmar Days cruise in brings new people to the Harmar Days Festival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Harmar Days Festival prides itself on bringing a family-friendly festival to the people of Marietta.

Today they continued with that theme by bringing in a car show for all ages to enjoy. Bill Mayhew who was involved with the car show says the event today helps bring awareness to the Harmar bridge.

“We’re actually putting on a cruise in to help the Harmar festival try to help save the bridge and restore the bridge so that it actually allows pedestrian traffic back and forth from Marietta to the West Side of Harmar village,” said Mayhew.

Bringing the bridge back to it’s original glory can help not only Downtown Marietta but Harmar Village as well.

“I think it’s very important to this side economically it would help all of these businesses and residents on this side because Marietta is such a great town for tourism. They bring in so many people and downtown is such a beautiful location. It would be nice to be able to walk over from across the river and be right on the other side,” said Mayhew.

The ever today benefits Harmar Village but it also helps the car hobby bridge the gap between the younger and older generations of car collectors.

“Well, I think it’s really important to the car hobby to have these events because it allows people to look at all different kinds of cars but also, they can bring their kids and grandkids. They can actually see different year models and different kinds of cars. Hopefully try to spark an involvement like my dad did in me so that when they get older, they get into the car hobby as well, so we keep our hobby alive. So, it’s really nice to have these vehicles here,” Mayhew said.

