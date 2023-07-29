Vienna family fun weekend approach last events of the summer

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Family Fun Weekend has been a hit at Spencer Park.

Saturday featured a foam pit, bounce house and music.

All activities and refreshments are free.

Community event planner Linda Kern says the event is a great way to create lasting memories for families.

“I do three of these a summer and we just have a blast. I have a lot of grandparents that are raising their grandchildren. This gives them a fun opportunity to come see a movie, I show a movie on Saturday nights when I have them. I have bands for older folks. It just works out really really well.”

The evening portion of Saturday’s activities were cancelled due to weather concerns.

The last Vienna Family Fun weekend of the year will be August 11th and 12th.

Details can be found HERE

