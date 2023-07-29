Williamstown city officials get closer to school demolition

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown city officials are making progress on the old elementary school project.

They will be approving or voting down the bid parameters they will be putting out for companies to bid on next meeting. This is for the demolition of the school. That’s according to Mayor Paul Jordan, who said they’ll be tearing down the old section but will keep the gymnasium and newer portion of the old library area.

“There’s all kinds of possibilities for this property. I mean, this property’s beautiful. It’s a wonderful acquisition for us,” he said.

Jordan said, while plans on what officials will do with the property are not yet solidified, they have ideas. For instance, relocating the Williamstown library there for more space, creating walking paths, relocating tennis courts here, etc.

