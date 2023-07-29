World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday at Parkersburg City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday afternoon World War II Veteran, Ray Brown, celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

“There is people here who are friends that I’ve known for a long time and I appreciate what they’re doing,” Brown said.

Brown served as a corporal in the 17th airborne, 193rd glider infantry, 1st battalion, company A in the U.S. army from 1943-1945. He fought in two of the biggest battles on the European front, The Battle of the Bulge and Operation Varsity.

Tuesday, Brown was celebrated and honored in front of Parkersburg’s City Council meeting where July 30 was named Ray Brown day.

Today local delegates awarded Brown a proclamation celebrating and thanking Brown for his service, a United States flag that was flown over the U.S. capitol, a West Virginia flag that was flown over the W.Va. capitol and certificates of authentication for each flag.

Brown’s celebration was today but his birthday actually takes place on July 30 and while he is thankful for everyone who attended he thanked the men he served with who helped him get to where he is today.

“Well I’ll tell you what the awards mean to me because I didn’t make them by myself. I had a group of men that I lived with in the 17th airborne was the best people I ever served with,” Brown said.

