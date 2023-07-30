Barlow Methodist brings a community picnic to the public

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Barlow Methodist Church has hosted their second community picnic. The church started the community event last month as a way to bring the community together post Covid-19.

“We needed to bring the community together to celebrate getting through all that and just come together since we’ve all been shut in so long. I just thought it would be nice to have an old fashioned picnic for the community,” said Organizer, Carolyn Morgan.

Pastor, Deb Proctor, says she is hoping the church can become more than just a church but a place where the community can come together for food, fellowship and fun.

“Just to show we’re all imperfect people and we’re just coming together because there is strength in numbers. So we come together and say this is how we’re going to grow together, learn together and fellowship together. That’s what we want people to know,” said Organizer, Deb Proctor.

The church holds other community events such as bible school, community dinners and other events.

The church will be holding another community picnic next month on Sunday, August 27,2023. The address of the church is 11142 SR-550 for all who are interested in the August event.

