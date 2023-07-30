One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say

FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just...
FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just after 1 a.m., The Star Press reported.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A shooting at a large party in Indiana early Sunday morning left one person dead, police said. A hospital said 19 people were being treated for injuries at its facility.

Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city’s east side just after 1 a.m., The Star Press reported. Police said in a news release that there was no active threat to the community and that “multiple” victims were injured, including some critically.

“Due to the number of victims and nature of the incident, multiple agencies were contacted to assist,” Muncie Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said in a statement sent to The Star Press.

Police did not say how many people were injured, but officials at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie told The Associated Press that 19 victims were treated in their emergency department for injuries related to the shooting, and 13 remained at the hospital in stabilized condition Sunday morning. Criswell said some victims sustained critical injuries and were transferred by medical helicopter to other facilities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe’veon Penson-Willis
Akron man arrested in Washington County for drug crimes
WTAP takes a look at storm damage.
MOV severe thunderstorm causes quick damage
Williamstown city officials are preparing to take the next steps with the old elementary school...
Williamstown city officials get closer to school demolition
Two dead after early morning crash
Single vehicle crash results in fatality in Athens County
Marci Rachelle Wiggins-Marple
Obituary: Wiggins-Marple, Marci Rachelle

Latest News

FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the...
Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida
Racist and vulgar messages were spray painted on vehicles in the Dallas area.
Racist, vulgar messages spray painted on cars
Racist and vulgar messages were spray painted on vehicles in the Dallas area.
Racist, vulgar messages spray painted on cars
WTAP News @ 11
Harmar days festival brings car show to town
WTAP News @ 11
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday