Athens makes drastic reductions in carbon emissions

ATHENS, OH. (WTAP) - The city of Athens furthers their progress on making the community more eco-friendly. Athens has been working on making their municipal buildings run on solar panels in their mission of decarbonization. This mission began in 2010 when the city installed a solar array by the parking lot of the Athens community center. Their goal is to use solar energy in the municipal buildings that use the most power in the city. Their efforts continued with the 2017-2018 project to renew the water treatment plants power with renewable energy. The water treatment plant is the second largest facility that uses the most power in the city. This renovation created a 178 kilowatt solar array where the power goes straight into the water treatment plan, which reduced the energy consumption from the grid by 40%. Now, Athens plans on wrapping up construction on a 2.4 megawatt solar array for the wastewater plant, which is the number one in power usage in Athens. This new solar array will also be powering the Athens community center and the community pool.

Athens has worked with the group, Power Clean Future Ohio, which put together a greenhouse gas inventory to see the amount of carbon emissions Athens contributes. The report showed that Athens emits five tons of carbon per capita. Compared to the state average of 20.2 tons of carbon emitted per capita and the national average of 19.9 tons per capita. This means that Athens is leading in Ohio for lowering carbon emissions in the state, and even one of the best in the country for lowering emissions.

Athens is looking to continue progress to reduce carbon emissions by installing a 200 kilowatt solar array on top of the parking garage which will power the garage and city hall.

“The nation is having a negative impact on our global climate. And for us as a community, given that we are a small community, yet we are an innovative community, to sit there and make a statement like we are and we will continue to make a statement” says Mayor of Athens, Steve Patterson.

