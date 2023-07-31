Hackathorn, Gay Nell Basham Mackey

Gay Nell Basham Mackey Hackathorn

Gay, 89, entered into Eternal Life with her Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven, peacefully at Elison of Marietta surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Gay’s journey began on December 1, 1933 in Streeter, West Virginia with her parents Earl Basham and Lura Woods Basham. Gay was raised in Streeter with her six siblings – Nadine, Clarence, Claude, Quinton, Jim, and Libby.

Gay graduated from Hinton High School in Hinton, WV and moved to Marietta, OH after graduation. She worked as a secretary at Skuttle Manufacturing for many years and then went to work at the job she loved as an aide for Home Nursing Service and Hospice. Gay loved gardening, painting, sewing, playing sudoku, and her church family at Evergreen Bible Church.

Gay is survived by her sons, Mark (Barbara) Mackey of Reno, Ohio, Todd (Valerie) Mackey of Dayton, TX and daughter, Jetta (Scott) Westbrook of Reno, Ohio. One brother Clarence (Curly) Basham of Waynesville, MO and one sister, Elizabeth (Libby) Pack of Lancaster, OH. Six grandchildren and 12 great grand-children.

Gay was preceded in death by her first-born son, Ricky Mackey, her sister, Nadine Longiciu, brothers Claude, Jim, and Quinton Basham, and parents Earl and Lura. Her first husband Roy Mackey and second husband Roy Hackathorn.

A special thank you to all the staff at Elison of Marietta for the kindness and loving care given to Gay over the past five years. The family would also like to thank the staff at Amedisys Hospice and Pastor Steve Thibault.

Services will be at Hadley Funeral Home, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH on Wednesday, August 2, at 11:00 am with Pastor Steve Thibault officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 1, from 5:00-7:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

