Hall, Charlotte

Charlotte A. Hall, age 70, of Pennsboro, WV departed this life on Friday, July 28, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on December 23, 1952 at Parkersburg, WV the daughter of the late Kermit W. Jones and Estalee Ross May.

Prior to becoming self-employed Charlotte had been employed at the U.S. Bureau of Fiscal Services, commonly known as “Public Debt”, Parkersburg for several years. She was a graduate of the former Pennsboro High School. In addition to loving her grandchildren, Charlotte particularly enjoyed camping, buggy riding, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Charlotte is survived by her son, Michael Todd Hall Jr. “MT” and his wife Erika, Ellenboro, WV; sister, Linda Jewell (Max), Pennsboro, WV; grandchildren, Trayton, Cooper and Harper Hall all of Ellenboro, WV; niece, Angela DeMoss (Alan), Pennsboro, WV; great niece, Melinda McBride (Zach) and great-great niece Stella McBride.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step father, Junior May.

In accordance with Charlotte’s wishes, she will be cremated. At the convenience of the family, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home of Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.