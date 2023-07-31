Marietta Main Street will host third and final ‘Art Walk’ this week

Art Walk for Marietta Main Street will be held this Friday on Butler Street from 5-9
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - August 4 from 5-9 p.m., Marietta Main Street will host their third and final ‘Art Walk’. If you’ve missed the previous two art walks the City of Marietta shuts down Butler street between Front street and Second street to showcase local artist/ bakers in the area.

Marietta Main Street’s Executive Director, Jennifer Tinkler, says she has one rule for the event.

“The rule is if you make it or you bake it you can sell it. So we have everything from photography to baked goods to herbs and spices,” said Tinkler.

This event will also have an impact on the local talent they will be showcased at the ‘Art Walk’.

“People get the chance to showcase what they have and what they do that people don’t normally get to see. These people aren’t always out on Butler selling their stuff or at First Friday. So people will get an opportunity to try their goods or purchase a painting or a piece of photography. They might get to follow the artists and the artists gains a following so it’s a win-win for the public and the artists,” said Tinkler.

If you are interested in selling anything at the Art Walk you can call Marietta Main Street at (740) 885-8194.

