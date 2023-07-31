MOV cities to receive federal funding

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Multiple cities throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley will receive funding through Congressionally Directed Funding requests.

More than $154 million in funding was secured for West Virginia state-wide, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

The funding was announced on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley, these labor, health, human services, education, and related agencies secured requests:

RecipientDescriptionLocationCountyAmountPurpose
Hospital Development Co.Roane General Ambulance ServiceSpencerRoane$500,000Constructs an ambulance center.
Minnie Hamilton Health Care CenterMinnie Hamilton Hospital Renovations ProjectGrantsvilleCalhoun$5,000,000Renovations and expands the hospital.
Paden City Development AuthorityTown of Paden City Medical Clinic CreationPaden CityTyler$200,000Creates a medical clinic.
Recovery West VirginiaLong-Term Supportive Residential Housing and ServicesParkersburgWood$600,000Develops supportive long-term services for people with substance abuse disorder.
Wood County Parks and Recreation CommissionMountwood Park Substance Abuse Treatment FacilityWaverlyWood$300,000Replaces equipment to support the Harmony Ridge Recovery Center.
Doddridge Day Report CenterDoddridge Day Report Equipment UpgradeWest UnionDoddridge$10,000Updates equipment and software.

The following Mid-Ohio Valley interior, environment, and related agencies also secured requests:

RecipientDescriptionLocationCountyAmountPurpose
City of SistersvilleVirginia Terrace Sewer ProjectSistersvilleTyler$1,000,000Extends city sewer to unserved homes.
Town of West UnionWastewater Treatment Plant and System UpgradesWest UnionDoddridge$10,022,000Improves the water system.
City of ViennaMain Sewer Line Replacement to ParkersburgViennaWood$1,000,000Upgrades the size and capacity of the main sewer line.
Discovery World on MarketHistoric Theatre RenovationsParkersburgWood$300,000Renovates the historic theatre.

“I am proud that we were able to come together to advance bipartisan appropriations bills that provide funding to West Virginia for some of the state’s top priorities: combatting the drug epidemic, supporting coal communities that built this great nation, preserving our public lands for future generations, and defending our nation from threats at home and abroad,” said Manchin.

