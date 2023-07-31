MOV cities to receive federal funding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Multiple cities throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley will receive funding through Congressionally Directed Funding requests.

More than $154 million in funding was secured for West Virginia state-wide, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

The funding was announced on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley, these labor, health, human services, education, and related agencies secured requests:

Recipient Description Location County Amount Purpose Hospital Development Co. Roane General Ambulance Service Spencer Roane $500,000 Constructs an ambulance center. Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center Minnie Hamilton Hospital Renovations Project Grantsville Calhoun $5,000,000 Renovations and expands the hospital. Paden City Development Authority Town of Paden City Medical Clinic Creation Paden City Tyler $200,000 Creates a medical clinic. Recovery West Virginia Long-Term Supportive Residential Housing and Services Parkersburg Wood $600,000 Develops supportive long-term services for people with substance abuse disorder. Wood County Parks and Recreation Commission Mountwood Park Substance Abuse Treatment Facility Waverly Wood $300,000 Replaces equipment to support the Harmony Ridge Recovery Center. Doddridge Day Report Center Doddridge Day Report Equipment Upgrade West Union Doddridge $10,000 Updates equipment and software.

The following Mid-Ohio Valley interior, environment, and related agencies also secured requests:

Recipient Description Location County Amount Purpose City of Sistersville Virginia Terrace Sewer Project Sistersville Tyler $1,000,000 Extends city sewer to unserved homes. Town of West Union Wastewater Treatment Plant and System Upgrades West Union Doddridge $10,022,000 Improves the water system. City of Vienna Main Sewer Line Replacement to Parkersburg Vienna Wood $1,000,000 Upgrades the size and capacity of the main sewer line. Discovery World on Market Historic Theatre Renovations Parkersburg Wood $300,000 Renovates the historic theatre.

“I am proud that we were able to come together to advance bipartisan appropriations bills that provide funding to West Virginia for some of the state’s top priorities: combatting the drug epidemic, supporting coal communities that built this great nation, preserving our public lands for future generations, and defending our nation from threats at home and abroad,” said Manchin.

