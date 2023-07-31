MOV cities to receive federal funding
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Multiple cities throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley will receive funding through Congressionally Directed Funding requests.
More than $154 million in funding was secured for West Virginia state-wide, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.
The funding was announced on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
In the Mid-Ohio Valley, these labor, health, human services, education, and related agencies secured requests:
|Recipient
|Description
|Location
|County
|Amount
|Purpose
|Hospital Development Co.
|Roane General Ambulance Service
|Spencer
|Roane
|$500,000
|Constructs an ambulance center.
|Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center
|Minnie Hamilton Hospital Renovations Project
|Grantsville
|Calhoun
|$5,000,000
|Renovations and expands the hospital.
|Paden City Development Authority
|Town of Paden City Medical Clinic Creation
|Paden City
|Tyler
|$200,000
|Creates a medical clinic.
|Recovery West Virginia
|Long-Term Supportive Residential Housing and Services
|Parkersburg
|Wood
|$600,000
|Develops supportive long-term services for people with substance abuse disorder.
|Wood County Parks and Recreation Commission
|Mountwood Park Substance Abuse Treatment Facility
|Waverly
|Wood
|$300,000
|Replaces equipment to support the Harmony Ridge Recovery Center.
|Doddridge Day Report Center
|Doddridge Day Report Equipment Upgrade
|West Union
|Doddridge
|$10,000
|Updates equipment and software.
The following Mid-Ohio Valley interior, environment, and related agencies also secured requests:
|Recipient
|Description
|Location
|County
|Amount
|Purpose
|City of Sistersville
|Virginia Terrace Sewer Project
|Sistersville
|Tyler
|$1,000,000
|Extends city sewer to unserved homes.
|Town of West Union
|Wastewater Treatment Plant and System Upgrades
|West Union
|Doddridge
|$10,022,000
|Improves the water system.
|City of Vienna
|Main Sewer Line Replacement to Parkersburg
|Vienna
|Wood
|$1,000,000
|Upgrades the size and capacity of the main sewer line.
|Discovery World on Market
|Historic Theatre Renovations
|Parkersburg
|Wood
|$300,000
|Renovates the historic theatre.
“I am proud that we were able to come together to advance bipartisan appropriations bills that provide funding to West Virginia for some of the state’s top priorities: combatting the drug epidemic, supporting coal communities that built this great nation, preserving our public lands for future generations, and defending our nation from threats at home and abroad,” said Manchin.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.