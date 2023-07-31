Obituary: Bosner, Cindy Kay Heiss

Cindy Kay Heiss Bosner, 62, of Marietta passed away on July 19, 2023 at her home.

She was born March 2, 1961 in Marietta to the late Robert George and Ellen Joan (Gerken) Heiss. She was a 1981 graduate of Marietta High School. Cindy was a loving and caring mother and sister, and a very warm hearted person who was loved by many. She was an incredible cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

Surviving are her children Theodore Lawson “Teddy” Martin, II and Kay Lee Munnell, and sisters Teresa (Pat) Huck and Sherri (Erin) Pottmeyer and a brother Kevin (Dianne) Heiss. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Keith (Amy), Shawn (Jennifer), Dustin (Mary Beth), and Brent Huck, Taylor and Travis Pottmeyer, Kaitlin (Dean) Miller, and Ethan, Nicholas, Katie, and Braden Heiss; great nieces and nephews Cannon, Greyson, Kinley, Carter, Evelyn, Asher, Colton, and Callum Huck, and Declan Miller. Cindy’s long time companion Orville Perine also survives.

In addition to her parents Cindy, was preceded in death by her daughter Tiffany Kay Martin and a brother Robert William “Bobbie” Heiss.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Thursday August 3rd at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption with Father Michael Campbell as celebrant. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2 to 7, with a vigil service at 3 pm.

