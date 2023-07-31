Obituary: Caison, Ruth Diane

Ruth Diane Caison , 73, of Washington passed away July 27, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Diane was born on March 31, 1950 in Parkersburg WV and was the daughter of Robert Frazier and Maybelle Haynes FrazierShe was a caregiver of many family members over the years.

Her family meant everything in the world to her.

Diane was a seamstress by trade and worked for local companies as well as having her own business.

Diane is survived by her mother Maybelle Haynes Frazier and daughters April Ashbrook(Travis) of New Bern NC, Monica Capps of Wheeling. Grandchildren

Victoria, Tyler, Nathan, Nicole, and Jeremy. Brothers and sisters Steve Frazier(Debbie), Donna Rossbo, Glenn Frazier(Debra) and Melody Stivers(Pat)Diane leaves a special love behind Harold “Butch” Holler.

She was preceded in death by son Gregory Quinn Richards and brother Robert Gary Frazier. Diane also lived in Goldsboro NC for several years and left behind many friends there.

A celebration of Diane’s life will be Wednesday 2:30pm - 4:00pm at the Leavitt Family Center in Parkersburg.

Her full obituary may be read online at leavittfuneralhome.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

