Obituary: Fillinger, Gary Lee

Gary Lee Fillinger, 70, of Vienna passed away at his residence on July 26th, 2023. Gary Lee was born March 24th, 1953 in Huntington, WV a son of the late Norman Lee and Louetta Tucker Fillinger. Gary graduated from Huntington High School and attended Marshall University.

He was an over the road truck driver for R & J Trucking. He enjoyed boating, being a snow-ski instructor, fishing, and loved animals.

Gary Lee is survived by his significant other, Lisa Hardman of Vienna, a son, Brock Fillinger of Wisconsin, an uncle, Gary Tucker of Hugheston, WV, a special cousin, Howie Harris of Dunbar, WV, and several other cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harlan Fillinger, and an aunt, Barb Ballard Tucker.

Memorial services are being planned and will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gary Lee’s honor to the Humane Society of Parkersburg. 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

