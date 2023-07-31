Obituary: Hess, Beth Angela Elder

Beth Angela Elder Hess, 67, of Parkersburg, WV died Wednesday July 26, 2023 at Wyngate Assisted Living. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Lawrence and Edith (Fetty) Elder.

Beth was a graduate of St. Marys High School, class of 1974 and West Virginia University at Parkersburg. She was a registered nurse and enjoyed her nursing career for thirty-two years at St. Joseph’s Hospital until her illness made her unable to work. She enjoyed working with the new mothers and newborn babies so much. She also worked for Dr. Shaw and dialysis patients. She loved caring for others. Beth was born into a big family and she loved to come home to spend time with them when she was not working. She would often bring homemade bread and there was always a crew of nieces and nephews who were eager to see her come.

She loved her flowers, especially her violets which she shared with others. She and John enjoyed many good times sitting on the deck just seeing all the pretty pots of her blooming flowers with a cup of coffee. Just quiet times enjoying the beauty around them together.

Beth will be sadly missed at home by her devoted husband John Hess and granddaughter Alivia Gray, whom they had the joy of raising; also her step children Jonathan Hess (Jodie) and is children Cody, Josh, and Chloe all of Belpre, and Kayla Hess and her son Donavan of Parkersburg. Baby sister Beth is also survived by Esther Winland, June Jones (Joe), Carmen Powell (Hal), Lyle Elder (Juanita), John Elder (Vondell), Delbert Elder (Kathy), and Charley Elder; and brother-in-law Gary McIntyre.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters Jackie McIntyre, Carole Bills, and Lora and MaryAnn Elder; brother Paul Elder; and niece and nephews and dear to her heart, brothers and sister-in-laws.

To all who were blessed to know her, she embodied strength and courage in and out of hospitals and difficult days at home.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

