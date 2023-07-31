Obituary: Marks, Melvin Blaine

Melvin Blaine Marks, 72, of Palestine, WV, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV. He was the son of the late Charles Burton and Agnes Jenkins Marks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Linda Marks; siblings Charles Leroy Marks and wife Sheila, Sandra Ashby and husband Emzy, three great-grandchildren Elizabeth Graham, Michael Cottrell Jr and Aria Starcher; a brother-in-law Ray Kline and a sister-in-law Beverly Marks.

He attended Hill Grove school. He was a self-employed mechanic working on anything but mostly on tractors. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and tending Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his children Melissa Fluharty (Denny Walls), Tonya Leasure, and Dale (Ashley) Marks; grandchildren Cody Cottrell, Michael Cottrell (Robin), Derak Cottrell, Zachariah Nichols (Brittany), Kristie Marks, Bonnie Graham (Chris), Marie Starcher, Joshua Justice, David Kenny (Carmen), Ben McCue, Layla McCue, Emma Neville, Hayden Call, Aries Navarro, and Anthony Henderson; 14 great-grandchildren and two on the way; siblings Charlotte Kline, Sheryl Belt (Neal), Janet Jett and Marvin Marks and too many nieces, nephews and special friends to mention.

There will be a memorial dinner and celebration of his life held at Hill Grove Baptist Church, Sunday August 13, 2023, at 1:00pm. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the MICU nursing staff at CAMC Memorial Hospital. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Marks family.

