Obituary: Marks, Shelby Faye

Shelby Faye Marks, 75, of Grantsville, WV, passed away July 28, 2023, at her home.

She was born August 13, 1947, a daughter of the late Herman and Edith Hoffman Facemyer.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters Anna Jean Hammock and Shirley Kay Facemyer Ziegler and brother William Jack Parsons.

She is survived by her husband Billy Joe Marks, two children Kelly Sutphin (Greg) of Spencer, WV, and Steve Hizer (Melissa) of Elton, VA, seven grandchildren Jennifer, Madison, heather, Seth, Dalton, Darren, and Ethan, sister Donna Kennedy (Ronnie), brothers Charles Facemyer, Bob Parsons (Mae), and many cherished sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Pastor Ronnie Kennedy officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:00- 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Poling Marks Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.