Obituary: Nicholson, Jean Avalee

Jean Avalee Nicholson passed away July 31, 2023, at Elison of Marietta. She was born December 18, 1942, a daughter to the late Emory O. and Hazel A. Tucker. “Mean Jean” was an LPN at St. Joseph Hospital through her professional life, and was a founding member of Pioneer Presbyterian Church. She also held membership at Fellowship Baptist. In her free time, Jean enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting, and decorating cakes.

Surviving Jean is her husband Howard Johnson; children David Nicholson (Cheryl) and Kristi Harris (Mark); siblings Donna Gaston (Ted), Linda Daugherty (Ted), and Will Neff (Wilma); children by marriage Olga Thomas (Phil), Loren Johnson, Arron Johnson (Erika), and Leslie Johnson; grandchildren Cory A. Nicholson (Ashley), Quintin Nicholson (Jordana), and great grandchildren Leon and Thea.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Delbert Nicholson, and siblings Raymond Tucker, Cleveland Tucker, Thomas Tucker, and Mary Wine.

Services for Jean will be held Thursday, August 3rd, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 11am. Visitation will be held Wednesday the 2nd from 6-8pm, and again an hour before the service on Thursday. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Building a Better Burkina Inc. at 708 Putnam Place Belpre OH 45714The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Elison for their great care of Jean.

