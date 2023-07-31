Obituary: Reynolds, Paul Edward

Paul Edward Reynolds, CW2, AUS Retired, 93, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on July 26, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born near Cherry, Wirt County, West Virginia, on December 24, 1929 a son of the late Vincent A. and Margaret Martin Reynolds.

He served with the Adjutant General’s Section, 2nd Infantry Division, during the Korean War and the Adjutant General’s Section, 1st Brigade 5th Infantry Division, during the Vietnam War. He also served in the Army Attache Offices in the United States Embassies in Pakistan and Canada. He graduated from the Strategic Intelligence School, Washington, DC. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1970 after twenty years of service.

He was a lifetime member of Post 15 of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Military Officers Association of America.

His decorations and awards include the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with 3rd Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal (5th award), Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallant (Unit Award).

He is survived by one son James D. Reynolds (Mellissa), Washington, WV, one daughter Joyce D. Archer (Carl), Washington, WV; two grandsons, Carl J. Archer (Amanda), Kingsport, TN, and Andrew J. Reynolds (Katelyn), Washington, WV, and five granddaughters, Jaclyn N. Wickramasinghe (Yivan), Washington, WV, Rebecca R. Reynolds, Washington, WV, Jessica E. Hellinger (Joe), Marietta, OH, Paige K. Martin (Steven), Belpre, OH and Ashley D. Fanz (Steven), St. Louis, MO., and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth A. Reynolds, one son Martin E. Reynolds, eleven brothers Eugene, Jess, Vincent, George, John, Clarence, Lawrence, Clifford, Stephen, Simon and James and one sister Alice.

Funeral service will be held 1 pm Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, North with full military rites by American Legion Post #15. Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Monday and for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.