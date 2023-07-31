Obituary: Szabries, Peter M. “Pete”

Peter M. “Pete” Szabries, 71, of Vienna, WV died Saturday July 29, 2023 at his residence. He joined his wife Sandy for their eternal ride in the sky. He was born in Oldenburg, Germany a son of Christine (Kalytka) Szabries of Parkersburg and the late Walter R. Szabries.

He enjoyed long motorcycle trips with his wife, camping, fishing, and had a general love for the outdoors. He was a First Class Tool & Die Maker at O’Ames Plant #1.

Pete is survived by his daughter Christine Sams (Brian), his grandpuppies, and his beloved pups Little Dude and Shorty “sweet pea.”In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years Sandra Lee “Sandy” Hardy Szabries in March of this year and his dogs Bonnie and Clyde.

Services for Pete will be held 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation time will be held from 6-7pm the same day. Pete’s remains will be cremated, as per the family’s request.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary 2005 South 1100 E Salt Lake City, UT 84106Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

