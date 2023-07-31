Obituary: Taylor, John

John Taylor, 47, of Palestine, WV, passed away July 23, 2023, at WVU Medicine JW Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was the son of Mary Ann LaDeaux Taylor and the late Rodney Taylor. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Taylor, an uncle George LaDeaux and a cousin Jason LaDeaux. A graduate of Calhoun County High School, he enjoyed gaming. Following the family’s wishes, he will be cremated with no service scheduled at this time. Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the Taylor family.

